Died peacefully at her retirement home, November 2, 2020, nearing her 92nd birthday. Predeceased by siblings Roy, Denis, Reg, Elizabeth; missed by brother Gordon. Marjre adored her late husband Harry. Lovingly missed by children Jane (Richard), Sue (Adam), Chris, Tim (Donna), stepson Dane (Marnie), niece Vanda (Rick). Also by grandchildren Eliza, Jacob, Jared, Jehanne, Jeremy, John, Kathryn, Ryan, Sean, Tristan, and her nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Each one holds a special place in her heart. An accomplished knitter and quilter, her quilts adorn our beds and walls. In the organizations she volunteered or participated in, Marjre generated ideas and passionately spread her enthusiasm. She was a lifelong advocate for persons with disabilities, particularly in Welland and Smiths Falls. Family and friends, she touched us all with her smile, care and interest in our lives. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Brockville and District Association for Community Involvement, Camp Merrywood Easter Seals, or United Way of Leeds and Grenville. Arrangements entrusted to the Barclay Funeral Home, 137 Pearl St. East Brockville. Messages of condolence may be sent online at www.barclayfuneralhome.com.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 10, 2020.
Barclay Funeral Home
137 Pearl Street East
Brockville, ON K6V 1R2
