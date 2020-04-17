|
|
Mark passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital with his loving wife Linda by his side. He will be deeply missed by his family, his daughters Kimberly, Lisa, Amanda (Martin), Rebecca (Brandon) and granddaughters Haley and Lucy, his proud parents Wayne and Glenda (predeceased), his sister Melanie (Kym), nephews Benjamin and Conner, niece Emily (Alex) and great-niece Nova. Mark was born in Ottawa and raised in Carleton Place. He was the proud co-owner of Bowmac and the Stittsville Shooting Range with his wife Linda. They worked together as a team for over 30 years. He loved to snowmobile, hunt, fish and go to the Sens games with family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at the Renal Clinic, home dialysis unit and transplant team at the Riverside Hospital for looking after Mark for over 20 years. We would also like to thank the emergency room staff at the Carleton Place Memorial Hospital and the entire staff of the General and Civic Campuses of the Ottawa Hospital for caring for Mark during this difficult time. Also, special thanks to our family doctor Jennifer Laskey for all her support. Out of respect for Mark's wishes, there will be a private ceremony held for the immediate family only. Donations in Mark's memory can be made to The Ottawa Hospital or Carleton Place Memorial Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 17, 2020