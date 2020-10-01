1/1
Marven MATHERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(December 28, 1937 - September 23, 2020) We are very sad to announce the death of Marven "Buster" Mathers of Almonte, who left us far too soon. Predeceased by his loving wife Joan. Beloved father to Wendy (Keith) and Heather (Phil) and cherished grandfather of Serena, Logan, Sarah and Olivia. Dad loved family, friends, fishing and travel. He had a big heart that he shared openly and was loved by many. He was a proud member of the Bell Canada Pioneers and the Sons of Scotland. Due to current COVID restrictions visitation was private and the funeral was limited to invited guests however extended family and friends joined us on their electronic devices on Thursday morning, October 1, 2020 at 11 o'clock. The webcast will be also available online afterward. Details at pilonfamily.ca. Those wishing to honour Marv may consider a donation to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation or Plan International Canada. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast pilonfamily.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pilon Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved