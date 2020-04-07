|
OSTROM, Mary Ann Suddenly at Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Friday April 3, 2020. Mary Ann Wills of Delta, in her 60th year. Loved daughter of Evan (Mary Jane) and the late Glenna Wills. Beloved wife of Lee Ostrom. Cherished mother of Melissa (Pat) Riley of Smiths Falls and step-mother of Jodi (Jonathan) Barham of Elgin and Lana Ostrom (Peter Wansbrough) of Smiths Falls. Predeceased by sons, Gary and Peter Lynch. Dear sister of Bill (Lyn) Wills of Elgin, Jamie (Melissa) Wills of Amherstview and Cindy (Dennis) Tye of Elgin. Predeceased by brothers, Bobby and Evan Wills. Devoted grannie of Lane and the late Summer and Alyssa Riley, Ashlynn and Bauer Woods, Rivir and Summer Wansbrough. Also survived by sister-in-law, Shelley Wills as well as several nieces and nephews. Daughter-in-law of the late Arch and Betty Ostrom. Due to the Corona virus Pandemic, a Private Family Visitation and Funeral Service will be held. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the would be appreciated. (Memorial donations by cheque or credit card only) (Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Scotland Funeral Home, 27 Main Street, Elgin; 613-359-5555) Online condolences for the family can be left at: www.scotlandfuneralhome.com Burial, Cremation and Pre-Arrangement Services
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 7, 2020