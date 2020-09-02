With great sadness, the family announce that Mary passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Friday, August 28, 2020; Margaret Mary Beaudoin, a longtime resident of Braeside was 69. Dearly loved mother of Sharon MacCuaig (Jason Hill) and Timothy Beaudoin (Linda Mills), both of Arnprior. Cherished "Nan" of Robert, Emma, Abby and Jaya. Dear sister of John "Chummy" and Tommy Clouthier. Predeceased by brothers Joey and Roy Clouthier. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Mary Clouthier. Predeceased by her former husband, Gerald (2005). Fondly remembered by the many children she babysat over the past decades. Mary was a symbol of determination and perseverance. Generous to a fault, she would do anything to help others. A private family visitation took place at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior on Friday, September 4, 2020. Family and friends were invited to join us on their electronic devices for a Funeral Service which was webcast live on Friday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Goshen Cemetery. In memory of Mary, please consider a donation to the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County or the War Amps. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca