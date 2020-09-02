1/1
Mary (Clouthier) BEAUDOIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sadness, the family announce that Mary passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Friday, August 28, 2020; Margaret Mary Beaudoin, a longtime resident of Braeside was 69. Dearly loved mother of Sharon MacCuaig (Jason Hill) and Timothy Beaudoin (Linda Mills), both of Arnprior. Cherished "Nan" of Robert, Emma, Abby and Jaya. Dear sister of John "Chummy" and Tommy Clouthier. Predeceased by brothers Joey and Roy Clouthier. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Mary Clouthier. Predeceased by her former husband, Gerald (2005). Fondly remembered by the many children she babysat over the past decades. Mary was a symbol of determination and perseverance. Generous to a fault, she would do anything to help others. A private family visitation took place at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior on Friday, September 4, 2020. Family and friends were invited to join us on their electronic devices for a Funeral Service which was webcast live on Friday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Goshen Cemetery. In memory of Mary, please consider a donation to the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County or the War Amps. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pilon Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved