Mary Gilchrist Henderson Bowrin (Binnie) passed away peacefully Friday, March 20,2020 surrounded by her family following complications from a surgery. Her strong spirit was with her until the end. Mary is predeceased by her daughters, Sandra Bowrin (Whitely) and Nancy Bowrin (Buckley). Mary is survived by her husband and soul mate of 60 years, Henry Keith Bowrin and her three remaining children: Richard (Rick) Bowrin (Linda), Robert Bowrin (Tracey) and Kathleen (Kathy) Yurris (Brian). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Jason Saunders (Valerie), Damien Whitely (Daniella), Tika Bowrin, Taylor Bowrin, Betty Melton, Jeanne Yurris, Aimee Yurris, Chris Yurris, Simon Bowrin and Oliver Bowrin and her Great grandchildren Mia and Nancy. Mary was born the middle of three children on August 16, 1932 in Toronto, Ontario. She will be remembered as a woman who lived life on her own terms. To say she was a character is an understatement. She will be remembered for her independent spirit, her craftiness, her tea biscuits and scones, her infectious laughter and her voice that could be heard from one end of her beloved Norway Bay to the other. Mary was seldom seen without knitting needles in her hand or a weaving loom nearby. Nothing made Mary happier than sitting down and sharing stories about her past and the exploits of her children of whom she was immensely proud. She was a force to be reckoned with and she will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will take place this summer.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 25, 2020