With heavy hearts, the family announce that Mary passed away at The Grove Nursing Home in Arnprior on Saturday afternoon, April 11, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Mary Carmel McBane, formerly of Braeside was 62 years of age. Proud and devoted mother of Tina and Sarah and Cherished "Mumma" of Elena. Loved sister of Thomas Donnelly (Linda), Carolyn Sloan (Mike Nephew) and Bonnie Oostlander (Ron). Dear daughter of the late Leo and Carmel (nee Hearty) Donnelly, Mary was also predeceased by two brothers: Danny and Allen. Also survived and lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Former wife of Mike McBane. Mary's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation and service had taken place. Interment will take place in the family plot at St. Elizabeth's Parish Cemetery, Vinton, Quebec. In memory of Mary, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Please take a moment to share your thoughts and condolences with Mary's family through our website. In these times of isolation, it's comforting to know we are not alone in our grief. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 14, 2020