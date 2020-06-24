Mary Christena "Chris" GAYDA
Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully in hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020 with her girls by her side. Loving mother of Wendy, and Sherry (Randy) Wright. Predeceased by her Husband Nick, Son Wade in infancy, Daughter Dale (Jim) Ellis, and granddaughter Lyndsay Brown. Loving grandmother of Andrew Wright, Kristy (Jason) Howes, Matthew Ellis, and Jake Brown. Loving sister of Pat Belliveau, June (Bill) Trueman, Donnie (Connie) Shaw, Earl (Audrey) Green, Barry (Cathy) Green, Gary (Gabby) Green, and predeceased by Art Green. Loving sister-in-law of Ann Green, Mary Levere, and Marie Gayda. Chris will also be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Chris' wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a future date. Donations in memory of Chris may be made to the Smiths Falls Hospital Foundation. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 24, 2020.
