It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Imelda Coyne (McKenna) (nee Cauley) announces her peaceful passing on January 8, 2020 at Lanark Lodge in Perth. Mom was born March 1, 1923, to parents Thomas and Cecilia (Jordan) Cauley. She was the loved and loving mother of Roger (Barbara) of Arnprior, Garry (Laurie) of Guelph, Paul (Linda) of Lombardy, the late Chris (Kim) of Smiths Falls and Caulette McBride (John) of Kingston. She was the proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren: Mark (Talya), Ryan (Kate), Matthew (Shelley), Sarah (Ian) David (Teagan), Jordan (Renee), Michael (Jade), Nick (Samantha), Liam, Nicole, Julia (John Paul), Daniel (Breanna) Ainslie (Don), Jill and Julian and 15 great-grandchildren; Grace, Andrew, Carter, Ireland, Haley, Stella, Tate, Tess, Tenley, Adele, Thomas, Colin, Gavin, Jacob, Jack, Natalie and new arrival, Corrine born January 9, 2020. Mom is survived by her brother Anthony (Tony) (Grace) Cauley of Nepean. She was predeceased by her husbands, John Joseph McKenna (1960), Brian Michael Coyne (1976) and her son, Chris (2013), her brothers Roger (WWII), Joe, Jordan, Frank and Stan Cauley and sister, Margaret (at birth). Mary is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mom impacted her family in a quiet way. She was always generous with her time and with her home. Her greatest joy was visiting with family and friends. She liked having a full house and lots of people at the table. Mom had many ups and downs throughout her life but through her great faith and steely determination she not only persevered but excelled and was always an inspiration and source of encouragement to all who knew her. She leaves us with many happy memories and an example to follow. Mom spent her last five years at Lanark Lodge in comfort. We appreciate the compassionate care that the staff at Lanark Lodge provided. We are also very grateful to our earth angel, Claire Leach, who brought so much love and joy to mom, and who advocated on her behalf when family was not there. Family and friends may pay their respects at Blair & Son Funeral Home (112 Beckwith St. N, Smiths Falls) on Monday, January 13th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for mom on Tuesday, January 14th, at 11 a.m. at St Francis de Sales Church. If desired, in lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St Francis De Sales CWL.