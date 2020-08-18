Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on July 31, 2020, at the age of 76, following a long battle with COPD, heart failure and cancer. Mary Elizabeth Greer (nee Dowdall) was predeceased by her loving husband Howard Lawrence Greer, and daughter Barbara Ann. Loving daughter of the late Sanford and Lenora (St. Pierre) Dowdall. Loving mother of Karen Greer, Kim Greer Kirkham (Brent House), Frank (Carrie) Greer. Cherished grandmother of Sarah Kirkham (Calvin MacLennan), Andrew Kirkham (Emilie), Jessica Woodman (Bob Mitchell), Kara Warrington (Shawn Antione), Jacob (predeceased), Morgan, Joshua, Tyler, Adian and Aliva. Mary is sadly missed her great-granddaughter Alex MacLenna and great-grandson Elliott and Tobias Kirkham. Great-grandmother also of Owen, Madison, Molly and Sam Mitchell, Brooklyn Antione. Predeceased by sister Patsy and husband Bob Pratt, brothers Wilbert, Donnie and Dave, sister-in-law Chris, mothers-in-law Edna (nee Burns) and Evelyn (nee Furguson), and father-in-law Walter, brothers-in-law Burns and wife Edith Greer (loving partner of the late Jim Dempsey), Frank and wife Rose Sweeney Greer, sisters-in-law Mary and husband Jerry Trombley, Laura (nee Hermer) Dowdall. Mary is survived by her sisters Barbara (Jim) England, Debbie (Brent) Hackett and Bonnie (Jeff) Stead, sisters-in-law Diane, Janie, Betty and Irene, and by her brothers Willie (Arlene), Junior (Joanne), Elmer (Debbie), Ronnie (Lynn), Jerry, Orville (Janet), Dwayne (Jocelyn), Steven (Susan), and Bobby. Fondly remembered by brothers-in-law Ken (late Muriel) Greer, Norman (Jan) Greer, Eric Day, and sisters-in-law Marilyn (Barry) Joynt, Patsy (Eddie) Smith. She will be missed by 250 plus nieces and nephews, great and great-great nephews and nieces. Mary will be remembered as a special friend to all who knew and loved her. Mary has been cremated and will be laid to rest along with her husband Howard in the St. Stephen's Cemetery at Brooke, Ontario at a later date. At this time I would like to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth's and Bayshore for her care and compassion over the three years and in mother's final days at home. A special thank you to family and friends for their acts of kindness and moral support in our time of mourning. God Bless you all. Finally, in lieu of flowers a donation made to the St. Stephen's Cemetery (Cemetery Maintenace), Brooke, Ontario will be greatly appreciated in remembrance of Mary. Thank you again, Kim.



