Mary Ellen L. Boomgaardt
We are sad to announce the loss of our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Mary Ellen succumbed to her three and a half year-long battle with cancer on May 12, 2020. She was at home, surrounded by husband Riemer Boomgaardt and children Najma (Richard Keindel), Mary Rachel (Paul Canning) via FaceTime, Aisling, and William Bram. She cherished her role as Grandmary to Isla, Kyra, and Fraser Canning and Evan and Logan Keindel. Mary Ellen lived a life of love and service to God and her neighbours. She loved her extended Jessup family in the Renfrew/Quadeville area and the extended Boomgaardt family in Canada and around the world. She was devoted to her mother, Mary Greene, who passed away at the age of 102 only one year ago. We trust that God will wipe all tears from her eyes. A small family service will be held at the Munster Union Cemetery on Thursday, May 21, 2020. A proper service of thanksgiving and celebration will take place later. Memorial contributions may be made to Lung Cancer Canada. Condolences, memories or donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 16, 2020.
