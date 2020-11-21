Of Lombardy, passed away peacefully at the Perth Hospital on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 76. Faye, cherished wife of Bob Clark. Loving daughter of the late Jim and Nellie Strickland. Devoted mother to Tony (Tammy), Fred (Kirsten), and Michael Clark. Loving grandma to James, and Matthew Clark. Sister to Ernie, Abby (Shirley), Vera (Stan) Haskins, Stanley (Lois), David (Sandy), Glenn (Kim), and Lois Strickland. Faye is predeceased by her sister Yvonne (Don) Moore. Faye will also be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. A Celebration of Faye's Life will take place at the Clark family residence from 1-4 PM on Saturday, November 28, 2020. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at www. lannin.ca
Provincial Covid restrictions apply to all private social gatherings.