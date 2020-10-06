Mary Griese

Peacefully at Groves Park Lodge, Renfrew, on Sunday October 4, 2020, Mary Benish, age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Elmer Griese; dear Mom of Arlene (Robert) Pershick, Richmond, Karen (Donald) Cram, Renfrew. Survived by 7 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Florence Gilhen, Kingston. Private family visitations at the Goulet Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis Xavier Church, Wednesday October 7th at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. In memory of Mary, donations to Groves Park Lodge Auxillary or Renfrew Victoria Hospital would be appreciated. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com
DUE TO THE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19, A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE ARE PERMITTED AT THE CHURCH OR GRAVESIDE AT ANY GIVEN TIME - FACE MASKS/COVERINGS ARE REQUESTED FOR THE CHURCH AND GRAVESIDE SERVICE (To RSVP for the funeral mass or graveside service please reserve a spot on the funeral home website or contact the funeral home to confirm attendance at 432-2849.)