1/1
Mary Griese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Groves Park Lodge, Renfrew, on Sunday October 4, 2020, Mary Benish, age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Elmer Griese; dear Mom of Arlene (Robert) Pershick, Richmond, Karen (Donald) Cram, Renfrew. Survived by 7 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Florence Gilhen, Kingston. Private family visitations at the Goulet Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis Xavier Church, Wednesday October 7th at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. In memory of Mary, donations to Groves Park Lodge Auxillary or Renfrew Victoria Hospital would be appreciated. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com DUE TO THE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19, A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE ARE PERMITTED AT THE CHURCH OR GRAVESIDE AT ANY GIVEN TIME - FACE MASKS/COVERINGS ARE REQUESTED FOR THE CHURCH AND GRAVESIDE SERVICE (To RSVP for the funeral mass or graveside service please reserve a spot on the funeral home website or contact the funeral home to confirm attendance at 432-2849.)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goulet Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved