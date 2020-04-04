|
With profound sadness we announce that Mary passed away at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning April 2, 2020. She was 83. Beloved wife of the late Joe Hobbs and the late Gordon Howard. Dearly loved mother of Glen Howard (Kimberly) of Arnprior and Janice Farhood (Craig) of Waterloo. Cherished grandmother of Noah and Dylan. Dear sister of Anne Marsdin (late Steve) of Walkerton and Michael Rubic (late Nancy) of Waterdown. Daughter of the late John and Mildred Rubic. Mary loved everything "sports". Quick witted and to the point, you always knew where you stood with her. Her zest and energy will be missed. Mary's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation will take place. A family graveside service will follow at the Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. A service to celebrate Mary's life will take place when it becomes permissible. In memory of Mary, please consider a donation to Myositis Canada. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 4, 2020