Mary Kathleen "Maidi" McGarvey
Maidi passed away at her new home, Lanark Lifestyles, in Perth on June 5, 2020 at the age of 74 years after a heroic battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Beloved wife of the late Wayne McGarvey, loved and respected mother of Carrie (Shawn) Prout and their daughters Mya and Sophie and Chris and his children Jake and Ella. Due to the current restrictions, a celebration of Maidi's life will be held when restrictions are lifted and larger group can assemble. In remembrance, contributions to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 9, 2020.
