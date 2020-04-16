|
Mary passed away peacefully at Perth Community Care Centre on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in her 92nd year. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Leo LaRocque. She was the loving mother of Nadine (Ernie) Easton, Marsha (Don) Mahon, Larry LaRocque, Janet McIntosh, and Denise (Rodney) Storie. Mary was the cherished grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 25 and great-great grandmother of 5. Due to current restraints regarding gatherings, the service and interment will take place at a later date. In remembrance, memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Lanark County would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 16, 2020