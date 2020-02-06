|
|
In Loving Memory Mary M. Stinson Sunday, Aug. 2, 1942 - Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 In loving memory of a dear wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Fond memories will always be in one's mind. Mary Margaret you were special, one of a kind. As time passes, you are not forgotten. You are always in our prayers and thoughts. In our hearts your memory lingers, Always tender, fond and true; There's not a day, dear mother Mary, We do not think of you. Gone is the face we loved so dear, Gone is the voice we loved to hear. God took you to be with him above And left us with hearts full of memories and love. All our Love, Donny and family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 6, 2020