The family of the late Mary McKenna Coyne wish to extend their appreciation to all who helped and offered support at the time of loss of our beloved mother. We are grateful to the staff at Blair & Son Funeral Directors for their caring and compassionate service, to the Catholic Women's League for leading us in prayer with Father McNeil and for the beautiful candle lit Honour Guard at the funeral mass, to Fathers McNeil and McNally who provided spiritual care, to the St. Francis de Sales Church Choir for the beautiful renditions of the hymns that Mom had chosen, to friends who assisted in providing and serving meals and refreshments, and to the family members who were the pallbearers and did the readings at mass. Special thanks are extended to the staff of Maples at Lanark Lodge where Mom lived for the past 4 1/2 years. We appreciate the kindness and care they provided to Mom while she was there, and the support given to our family during mom's final days. Also, heartfelt thanks to the wonderful volunteers at Lanark Lodge. Mom's days were also brightened by the care and visits from Claire Leach for many years. And finally, thank you to all family and friends who came to pay their respects and share their memories of Mom. We will miss you Mom. May you Rest in Peace. Roger, Garry, Paul and Caulette.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 30, 2020