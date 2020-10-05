She was named after her beloved Grandmother Rebecca Thompson (Gagie), passed away with family by her side, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the age of 63. Beloved Mother and best friend of Dana Thompson (Mark Keeley). Amazing Gramma to Julia Thompson. Extremely close friend of Peter J. Middlemore Sr. Dear daughter of the late Albert and Sheila Thompson (nee Groom). Cherished sister of Jeanne, Kevin (Janet), Glen (Cathy), late Kerry (2016), Michael (Laurie), Laurie (Mark), and Mark. Wonderful Aunt and Great-Aunt to many nieces and nephews. The children in the family brought her great joy. She was a loving Mama to her kitty Pooh. She will be missed immensely by her best friend Theresa Craig (aka Luigi). She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. She cherished each and every one of them. Born and raised in Renfrew, Ontario, Becky loved spending time in nature, she enjoyed fishing and hiking with her family. She was a true animal lover and talked to them like humans. She had a great ability to make dogs howl. Becky was the happiest when she was cooking in the kitchen and took immense pride in what she served to others. She was a music lover and liked to sing. Becky was very quick witted and had a quirky, dry sense of humor that everyone loved. She was a dedicated, hardworking employee at GM Trim Plant as well as GM Transmission Plant in Windsor, Ontario, for many years before retiring. Arrangements entrusted to WINDSOR CHAPEL (South Chapel) 3048 Dougall Ave., 519-253-7234. Due to COVID-19, there will be no immediate service and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In her honor, donations directed to the OSPCA Renfrew County - 115 Woodcrest Dr., Pembroke, ON K8A 6W4, are greatly appreciated. Online condolences and cherished memories may be shared at www.windsorchapel.com