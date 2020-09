Mary Gaedke (Mernaugh) daughter of Loretta Mernaugh (Lemenchick) of Renfrew passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease on June 5. She was the strongest, most adventurous and fiercely independent person that we will ever know. She fought her affliction until she had no fight left, and we will greatly miss her.



