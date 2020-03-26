Home

Mary Victoria Kearns

Mary passed away peacefully at Lombard Manor on March 21, 2020 at the age of 95. Mary is predeceased by her husband James (Jim) Kearns. She was the beloved mother of James (Jimmy) and Wayne (Penny). She was predeceased by her son Philip. Also predeceased by Vance and Judy. Loved grandmother to Shannon (Chris), Melinda (Mike) and Carley (Chris). Great grandmother to Adam, Rebecca, Abby, Rebecca, Colin, Deklan, Cillian and Angus. Fondly remembered by Stewart, Carol, Austin, Hailey and Emiley. She is survived by her brother Ted and predeceased by her siblings Peter, Minnie and Helen. Mary will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. A very special thank you to the staff of Lombard Manor for your care and attention to all of Mary's needs. Due to the recent pandemic, there will be a Celebration of Life held at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls at a later date. Further details will follow in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lombard Manor Resident Activity Fund.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 26, 2020
