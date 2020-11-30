McGOUN, Maureen (nee Mitchell) Peacefully at the age of 90 at the Grove Nursing Home in Renfrew, Ontario on November 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Beverley McGoun. Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (LeClaire) Mitchell of Renfrew, Ontario. Dear sister of the late Joseph Anselm (Myrtle) Mitchell, and late Viola (Dave) Lavallee. She will be sadly missed by nieces; Margo (Allison) Andrews, Dawn Lavallee and Debbie Brydges, by nephews; Dane (Judi) Mitchell, Edward (Bonnie) Mitchell and Daryll Lavallee, by step-daughter Liane (Terry) Whiteman and many great-nieces, nephews and her many friends and neighbours. Maureen retired after 35 years of being an employee of the Department of National Defence, Ottawa. She was a loving and kind person who was always thoughtful of others. Upon her request there will be no service at this time. Interment at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Renfrew will be held in the Spring. We would like to thank the staff at the Groves Park Lodge Renfrew for all their care and kindness to Maureen, and also to Dr. Pinard (Renfrew) for being such a bright spot in her life and caring for her. Donations may be made in Maureen's memory to the Groves Park Lodge Renfrew or the Alzheimer's and Dementia Association. Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com