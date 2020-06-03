Passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 in the Rosamond Wing of the Almonte General Hospital. Husband for 48 years of the late Julia (June) O'Connell. Beloved husband and dance partner of Eleanor (nee Carruthers). Loving father of Rodney (Alison) and Shawn (1968-2008). Proud Poppa of Brittany (Greg), Maximilian, Taylor, Hannah, Amanda and Brandon and great-grandfather of Charlotte and Arianna. Predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Louisa (nee Proulx) and siblings, John Proulx (Alice), Rose (Andy) Carr, Nora (Hector) Beaudoin, Doris (Jim) Hebert, Oswald, Elzear "Bay" (Lois), and Fred (Anne). Survived by sisters Mary (Donald) Landeau and Dorothy (Philmond) Huard and stepbrother Dominic Proulx (Doreen). Predeceased by brother-in-law Ronald (Georgina) O'Connell. Stepfather of Gordon (Val) Carruthers and Alison (Scott) Gemmill. Step-grandfather of Blake, Allysa, Kendra, Sierra and Cole. Greatly admired and respected by many family and friends. A special thank-you for the compassionate care given by Dr. Stewardson and all of the nursing staff of the Almonte General Hospital Rosamond unit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 3, 2020.