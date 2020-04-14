|
|
Dad passed away peacefully April 10th in the Kemptville District Hospital with his loving wife Joyce (Prodonick) for 61 years, at his side. Born Christmas day 1935. Maurice worked at Kemptville College for 30 years, he was an avid hunter, a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, worked canvassing for the Arthritis Society, and was a strong supporter of 4-H both as a member and a volunteer. He was the loving father of Rosemary (Charles Bennett), Randy (Marsha Bell), Raymond (Joanne Beach), and Ron (Michelle Freamo). Cherished Grandfather of Melissa, Andrew, Sarah, Zachary, Kyle, Kelly, Jenna, Brandi, Brittany, and Brooke. Great Grandfather to Hannah, Kieran, Ashlin, Katelyn, Evan, Kelsey, Emma, Evelyn, Nathan, Haydan, Sophia, Olivia, Madeline, Lillian, Margaret, Isabelle, Shane and Taylor. He was predeceased by his parents Philip and Hortense (Parent) siblings John, Bernard, Giselle, Pauline, Suzanne, Reuben, Rose, Nicole, Molly and Lorraine. Survived by Fleurette and Gerry. Many thanks to Dr. Luong, the staff at KDH for their excellent care, Bayshore staff for their home care, the wonderful friends and neighbours who have helped in so many ways over the years. A private burial will be held at Holy Cross. A Memorial mass and reception will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Kemptville District Hospital Auxillary, Arthritis Society or a . Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-258-2435
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 14, 2020