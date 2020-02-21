|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of Sanford (Sandy). Much loved mother of Arthur (Penny), Kitchener; Monique, Renfrew; and Kevin (Lesley), Toronto. Cherished granny of Brady. Dear sister-in-law of Adeline Vibert. Predeceased by her sister, Marion Leskie and brother, Clinton Lavallee. Survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Family received friends at McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home, 85 Munroe Ave. E., Renfrew. Funeral service was held on Saturday, February 22 in the Funeral Home Chapel. Spring burial will take place at Thomsonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Mom was proud to share her birthday with Canada's and always celebrated in grandeur style. Condolences or donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 21, 2020