1/1
Mervin TIPPINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mervin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TIPPINS, Mervin (Retired - Kenwood Mills, Arnprior) With sadness the family announce that after a long, well lived life, Mervin passed away rather suddenly at the Bonnechere Manor, Renfrew on Thursday morning, August 27, 2020; Mervin William Tippins of Burnstown was in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Doreen (nee Schubrink). Special friend of Teresa Surnoski of Renfrew. Dearly loved father of Robert (Gloria) of Burnstown and Debbie Gaudette (Roland) of Renfrew. Predeceased by a daughter, Cindy. Cherished "Pops" of 8 grandchildren: Angie McNish (Brian), Janie Blyth (Eric), Josh Tippins, Becky Fridgen (Tyler), Curtis Blokland (Lisa), Scott Blokland (Brittney Chmilewski), Natalie Thompson (Nick) and Rob Gaudette (Ursula) and 10 great-grandchildren: Teagan, Tyler, Ella, Evie, Russell, Rachel, Rosie, Sophia, Drew and Fynn. Predeceased by a grandson, Luc Blokland. Son of the late William and Linda (nee Beattie) Tippins, Mervin was predeceased by his siblings: Roy Cone and Sadie Wilson (late Ross). Also survived by his nieces and nephews and more distant relatives. A private family visitation was held at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior on Monday morning, August 31, 2020. Family and friends were invited to join us on their electronic devices for a Funeral Service which was webcast live on Monday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment followed at the Albert Street Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of Mervin, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
Pilon Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pilon Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved