Mervin TIPPINS

TIPPINS, Mervin (Retired - Kenwood Mills, Arnprior) With sadness the family announce that after a long, well lived life, Mervin passed away rather suddenly at the Bonnechere Manor, Renfrew on Thursday morning, August 27, 2020; Mervin William Tippins of Burnstown was in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Doreen (nee Schubrink). Special friend of Teresa Surnoski of Renfrew. Dearly loved father of Robert (Gloria) of Burnstown and Debbie Gaudette (Roland) of Renfrew. Predeceased by a daughter, Cindy. Cherished "Pops" of 8 grandchildren: Angie McNish (Brian), Janie Blyth (Eric), Josh Tippins, Becky Fridgen (Tyler), Curtis Blokland (Lisa), Scott Blokland (Brittney Chmilewski), Natalie Thompson (Nick) and Rob Gaudette (Ursula) and 10 great-grandchildren: Teagan, Tyler, Ella, Evie, Russell, Rachel, Rosie, Sophia, Drew and Fynn. Predeceased by a grandson, Luc Blokland. Son of the late William and Linda (nee Beattie) Tippins, Mervin was predeceased by his siblings: Roy Cone and Sadie Wilson (late Ross). Also survived by his nieces and nephews and more distant relatives. A private family visitation was held at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior on Monday morning, August 31, 2020. Family and friends were invited to join us on their electronic devices for a Funeral Service which was webcast live on Monday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment followed at the Albert Street Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of Mervin, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca