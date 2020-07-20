1/1
Michael "Bomber" Barry
It is with sadness that we announce Michael's passing at Hospice Renfrew on Friday July 17, 2020 at the age of 64. Loving son of the late Patrick and Mary (nee McCaffery) Barry. Dear brother of Justin, Mavis, Phyllis (Mike Bérube) and James (Bonnie Fleury). Michael will be fondly remembered by his nieces Mary Jane Barry, Sherri-Lynn (Jim Gray), nephew Nelson Stroud (Crystal Stroud) and his many friends and neighbours. The family would like to thank Dr. Lowe, Dr. Arcand, Dr. Langlois and the staff at Renfrew Victoria Hospital and Hospice Renfrew for the wonderful and compassionate care that they provided to Michael during his illness. A private family service will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to Hospice Renfrew or Renfrew Victoria Hospital. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com Goulet Funeral Home


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
