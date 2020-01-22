|
Michael passed at Broadview Manor in Smiths Falls on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 85 years. He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Gertrude (Lloyd) Schonauer, his brother Gerald (late Marion) Whiteman and sister Phyllis (late Jack) Easton. Michael was the loved brother of Don (late Cynthia) Schonauer, Yvonne (late John) Janes, Sylvia (Earl) Holmes, David (Sandi) Schonauer, Charlie (Late Shelly) (Marg) Schonauer and Sheila (late Ian) Majore. He will be sadly missed by all his nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Faye Easton, extended family and friends. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Friday at 2:00 P.M. followed by a reception in the Blair & Son Family Centre. Spring burial in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Watsons Corners. In remembrance of Michael, contributions to Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) or Wheels Of Hope would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 22, 2020