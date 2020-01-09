|
|
Peacefully after a long illness our beloved Michael passed away at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 71. Loving husband of Anne Marie Perrault for 12 years. Dear dad of Michael John (Maureen) and stepdad of Adam Murphy (Kelly). Proud Poppa of Hayley and Grandpa Mike of Kinley and Maisie. Michael was predeceased by his parents Clare (nee Callaghan) and Hilary McHale. Dear brother of Brian (Kathy), Kevin (Pat), Ann (Freavous Coulas), Pat (Bev), Mary Clare (Glenn Pye), Sharon Arbuthnot, Donna (Jim Mathewson), Lorraine (Jack MacDonald), Thomas (Lorraine), Leonard (Donna), Shawn (Barb). Dear nephew of Doris Callaghan. Michael will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, by the entire McHale family, Hilary's Hunt camp crew and his fur baby Clover. Predeceased by his sister Catherine (John Legris), his nephew and godson Kristopher McHale and his fur baby Shamrock. Visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St, S Renfrew on Thursday, January 2nd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and after 12:00 p.m. Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael's Church, Douglas on Friday, January 3rd at 1:30 p.m. Spring interment, parish cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to Renfrew Victoria Hospital 3rd floor Continuing Care or Hospice Renfrew. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com