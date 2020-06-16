Of Smiths Falls, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of over 55 years, Margaret J. Wallace. He was predeceased by his parents and his only brother Bruce. At his specific request, there will be no visitation or service. Those wishing may make a donation to a Chairy of their Choice, or the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left at
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 16, 2020.