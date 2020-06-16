Michael Franklyn WALLACE
Of Smiths Falls, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of over 55 years, Margaret J. Wallace. He was predeceased by his parents and his only brother Bruce. At his specific request, there will be no visitation or service. Those wishing may make a donation to a Chairy of their Choice, or the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left at


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
