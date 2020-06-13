Peacefully and surrounded by his family, Michael Morgan passed away on Wednesday, June 10th at the age of 55 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Cathy Morgan; his children, Andrew Morgan and Tami Morgan; step-daughter, Chelsea Ballinger (John) and proud Papa to Oakley Ballinger. Michael is survived by his parents Ronald and Claudette Morgan; his siblings Dianne LaFortune (Marc), Karen Robillard, Jody Vallati (Ben) and his many nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his father-in-law, Harry Wendzich and his late mother-in-law, Janet Wendzich. A private service will be held for the family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted into the care of C. R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc. 127 Church St. Almonte, ON (613) 256-3313 Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 13, 2020.