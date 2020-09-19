Michael GREEN

1/1
Michael passed away peacefully at his home, on Feb 29, 2020, with his mother Audrey and brother Tom at his side. Born March 26, 1952, he is predeceased by his father John, brother John, and sister Carolyn, niece Rosemary and nephew Graham. Beloved uncle to Trish, Michael and Bridget Prince, Emily (Dave McLagan) and Hunter (Machala). Brother in law to Beth and Anna. Survived by Uncle Gerard & Aunt Patricia Green. Best friends to Deborah and Jim Wyman, Mike and Cathy Parry, and Nancy Bainbridge. Mike worked for 35 years for the Federal Ministry of Transportation. A Celebration of his life will be held at the RCAF Wing, 126 Argyle St. S., Renfrew, ON , Sunday Sept. 27th from 2-4 p.m. DUE TO THE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19, A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE ARE PERMITTED AT THE RCAF Wing AT ANY GIVEN TIME - FACE MASKS/COVERINGS ARE REQUIRED. If desired, donations to Hospice Renfrew or VARS would be appreciated. Arrangements in Renfrew entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
