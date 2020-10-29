Tragically, on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the age of 30, Michael Greene passed away. He was trying to secure a floating dock in Carleton Place that had gone astray. The family is deeply saddened and in shock by Michael's sudden death. Michael is predeceased by his mother Stacey Lynn Greene. He will be sadly missed by his father Curtis Greene, brother Taylor Greene, step-mother Thania Hamilton-Greene, step-sister Kristina Hamilton and grandparents Winona and Bernie Duffen. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place.



