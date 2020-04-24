|
Mike passed away peacefully at the Great War Memorial Hospital in Perth on April 16 after a four year battle with cancer, with his cherished wife, Deb, at his side. Mike leaves behind a heartbroken Deb (nee Purdie) and his mother Betty, and will be sadly missed by his aunts Gerry and Vicki as well as many cousins, his life long friend Jim, and the many friends he has made over the years throughout his career and through his interest in home brewing and community theatre. Mike spent 31 years with Pratt & Whitney Canada and, once retired in Perth, enjoyed spending his time out on Otty and the Rideau Lakes. He loved to travel, and some of his happiest memories came on recent trips around the coasts of South America, which allowed Mike to take a side trip to tick one item off his bucket list which was to see penguins on the Falkland Islands. Mike was fascinated by the technical side of community theatre and spent several decades with Théâtre St. Bruno Players and most recently with Studio Theatre Perth. At home he loved playing with the dogs, trying his hand at producing maple syrup, roasting his own coffee, expanding his cooking skills, or researching and building his family tree. A huge thank you goes out to so many who helped and supported Mike and Deb over the last few months: the LHIN of Eastern Ontario, the nurses and PSWs of Bayshore, the PSWs of Care Partners, the doctors at the Perth hospital campus, the second floor nurses at the same hospital, and Doctors Sedhev and Malone at the Queensway Carlton and General Hospital respectively. But there are just not enough words to thank Jacqie and Klaas who gave us their friendship and support any time of the day and night. In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral. A gathering to raise a glass to Mike will be held later in the year. If you wish to honour Mike, please consider a donation to the Irving Greenberg Cancer Centre at the Queensway Carlton Hospital, Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS), or the Great War Memorial Hospital Perth. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 24, 2020