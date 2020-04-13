|
Passed away at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital, on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 36. Beloved husband of Amanda (Senack) and loving father of Ava. Michael was the son of Glenn and Barbara Butler, brother to Bill (Jordi) Butler, and the late Jeff Butler. He was the son-in-law of Fay Dombroskie (late Ray) and John Senack, brother-in-law of Charlie Senack. Michael will be missed by his nephews Braedyn, Jordyn and Logyn Butler. Professional services have been entrusted to the care of Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be officiated by Rev. David McFarlane and live streamed from the Zohr Family Funeral Home facebook page on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. Donations in memory of Mike to the or the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 13, 2020