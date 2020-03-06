Home

(Amazing Husband, Awesome Dad & Incredible "Poppa") Passed away peacefully with all of his family by his side at the Almonte General Hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Mike Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 73. Loving husband to Donna for 54 years. Cherished by his children Dianne Lynch (Steve) and Vicki Auger. Proud "Poppa" to Jessica Rainville (Tim), Michael Lynch (Sarah), Leisha Currier (Scott), Jayden, Spencer and Great-"Poppa" to Vance Currier, Lincoln Rainville, and Wren Currier. Predeceased by his parents Allan and Lillian MacDonald, brothers Jim and Gary as well as sisters Betty and Nancy. Survived by his brother Bill. Remembered by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A special thank-you to Dr. Rossi, and the nurses (Stephanie) in the Medical-Surgical Unit of the Almonte General Hospital. If desired, a donation in memory of Mike may be made to a . A Celebration of Mike's Life and Birthday Party will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1pm - 4pm in the downstairs of the Almonte Legion-Branch 240 (100 Bridge St., Almonte, ON.) "Sleep Well My Friend." Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care of the C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL (127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 6, 2020
