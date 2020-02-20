|
Mike passed away peacefully on 12 February 2020 after a short stay at Carlingview Manor in Ottawa. Survived by his sister Patricia (Maureen) Barlow (NSW, Australia), loving wife of 58 years Shirley-Anne (Finnbogason), children Tim (Jacques), Gillian (Richard), Penny (Tracy), grandchildren Emily, Arianne, Evan, Claire, Samantha, Jason, Tyler, Hunter, Dakota, and great-grandchild Luke. Born in Cambridgeshire, UK, Mike attended school locally (Stamford) and, excelling in academics, pursued his education until he received his DPhil in Inorganic Chemistry from Wadham College, Oxford. He emigrated to Canada shortly thereafter, meeting Shirley-Anne in Edmonton, and then moving to Ottawa where he taught at Carleton University until his retirement in 1993. He and Shirley-Anne moved to Braeside, ON after his retirement. Mike will be remembered for his sharp wit, love of outdoor adventuring, and insatiable curiosity to find answers to so many questions. He explored many different interests throughout his lifetime including mountain climbing (member, Alpine Club of Canada, Fell and Rock Climbing Club in UK), sailing (Outward Bound instructor), Canadian Ski Patrol Service at Mont Ste. Marie and Mt. Pakenham, scuba diving, Naturists (member, Federation of Canadian Naturists, Ottawa Naturists), and most recently Amateur radio operator (VA3TJP with the Ottawa Valley Mobile Radio Club). A private celebration of life for family and friends will take place in the summer, at which point we will scatter his ashes to fulfill his final wish of sailing the seven seas for eternity. VA3TJP Out.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 20, 2020