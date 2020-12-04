It is with profound sadness we announce the death of Michael Thomas Papworth in his 88th year. He died with his loving daughter by his side on November 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Irene Olive Papworth (nee Chamney), dad of Peter Papworth (Debbie) and Julie Trimble. Gramp to Mike, Becky (Connor) and Al Trimble. Grandfather to Jenny Dicks, Tom, Christine, Nicole and Rachel Papworth. His grand-dog Heidi will miss him. Born in Kegworth, England. He was a member of the Royal Air Force and then the Royal Canadian Air Force. While in Winnipeg for pilot training, another pilot who was from Carleton Place persuaded him to come to Carleton Place for a visit. While there he met the love of his life on a blind date and they were married the same year. He cared for his wife Irene who is suffering from Alzheimer's until his recent illness. He made lasting friendships with neighbours and acquaintances because of his many interests; avid traveler, reader, hunter, golfer and connoisseur of alcoholic beverages. Dad... may you have a soft, smooth landing in a place that offers gourmet meals and fine drinks! For those who wish, a donation to the Alzheimer's society would be appreciate. Arrangement's entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com