Deeply loved son of Lynda Johnston and the late Henry Van Oosten. Mourned by his little sister Brooke Van Oosten, his cherished oma Alida Van Oosten, and his stepfather Harry Murray. Predeceased by his opa Rene Van Oosten and his nana Muriel Somerville. Survived by his aunts and uncles Donna Wallace, Bob (Laure) Pettigrew, Carla Fernandes, Bill (Charlene) Pettigrew, Kim (Tom) McInnes, Cora (Dan) Cordick and numerous cousins. Michael loved to travel and was drawn to the sun and sand and any body of water that went with it. He was passionate about the arts and architecture in all forms but it was his unique sense of humour and his infectious laugh that he will most be remembered for by those who loved him. He treasured his "people" and aside from his oma, who was always number one in his heart, there are three other people who Michael would want to acknowledge as those he trusted, respected, and loved. Michael always said that a hug from Patti Lennox was what love feels like. She was his perfect Patti Mattey. Linda Miller, there are not words to adequately describe the depth and meaning of this relationship. He loved you and let the world know. Reina Noel, his friend and his trusted confidant who was always there to help him make sense of the world. He knew how fortunate he was to have all of you in his life. Private Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place. www.barker.com Goodbye for now my beautiful, beautiful boy.