Lyons, Minerva Adela Peacefully at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Sunday January 26, 2020 at the age of 98. Dear wife of the late Thomas Lyons. Cherished Mom of Jack, Faye, Colleen (Bruce McCoshen), and Theresa (Pat Murphy). Predeceased by her children Catherine, Jim and Sheila (Bob Welsh). Loving Nanny to 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was the last surviving child of the late Frank and Marie Liebenthal and her step-father Patty Gruntz. At Minerva's request a private family visitation will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church, Renfrew on Friday January 31, 2020 at 11:00 am. Spring interment parish cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Humane Society, Arnprior. Online donations/ condolences may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 29, 2020