More Obituaries for Mom Sproule
Mom and Dad Sproule In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of our parents Mom Passed away January 6 2007 Dad Passed away January 17, 2018 Our lives go on without you But nothing is the same, We have to hide our heartaches When someone speaks your name. Sad are the hearts that love you Silent the tears that fall, Living without you, mom & dad Is the hardest part of all. You did so many things for us Your heart was kind and true, And when we needed someone We could always count on you. The special years will not return When we were all together, But with the love within our hearts You will walk with us forever. Loving memories we will never forget Marg, Barry and Family.
