With sadness we announce that Morden passed away at the Bonnechere Manor in Renfrew while surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday evening, December 25, 2019. He was 83. Beloved husband for almost 53 years of Donna (nee Brooks). Much loved Dad of Cathy MacRae (Paul Feeney) of Uxbridge and Tracy MacRae (Danny Yetman) of Arnprior. Proud Grandpa of Kamden MacRae, Claire, Anna and Myles Yetman. Predeceased by his parents Duncan and Nora (nee MacMillan) MacRae as well as his only sister, Marion MacLeod (late Callum). Morden's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. An informal drop-in will take place in the Lounge of Baskin Place, 138 Baskin Drive, Arnprior on Saturday afternoon, January 18, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. In memory of Morden, please consider a donation to the Bonnechere Manor, Renfrew. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
