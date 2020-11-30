Passed away peacefully at Groves Park Lodge, Renfrew, Ontario on November 25, 2020 at the age of 94. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Eleanor (2013), and by his parents, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his brother Mark (Mary) of Essex, Ontario. Father Morgan was a much-loved uncle to many nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren. Always a friend to everyone, Father will be missed by his many friends, especially his adopted Renfrew family, Groves Park Lodge family and church family from St. Paul's Anglican Church. Father Morgan lived life to the fullest and served as minister in various parishes in Northern Ontario (Moosonee Diocese) and as a missionary Priest in St. Lucia in the Caribbean. After retiring from the priesthood, Father worked at a variety of jobs taking him from Whitehorse to Ottawa, utilizing his skills to be a mentor and teacher to many. We will miss you Father! Our Thanks to the staff of Groves Park Lodge and to Dr. Pinard for their excellent care of Father. Professional services have been entrusted to the care of Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. Memorial Services will be held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, Renfrew on December 5, 2020 at 11:00am with visitation starting in the church at 10:00am. (Covid restrictions limit the number of people allowed in the church at any time. All those in attendance must wear a mask/facecovering inside the church.) Inurnment will follow the service and take place at Beechwood Cemetery, Ottawa. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Paul's Anglican Church, Renfrew or Groves Park Lodge Auxiliary, would be appreciated and can be made at www.zohrfuneralhome.com