January 1960 - October 28, 2020 Teresa is survived by her life partner and best friend for over 22 years, Brent Boutilier, and their combined six children, Jennifer Boutilier, Michael Boutilier (Alysha), Ceilidh Peterson (Daryl), Tracy Bradshaw (Chris), Courtney Munnoch, and Cieren Boutilier-Munnoch (Sabrina), her Mother, Glenwyn Dacey, and two brothers Todd Sinnett (Heidi), and Scott Sinnett (Sandra). She also leaves six grandchildren, numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Teresa grew up in Carleton place Ontario before moving to Winnipeg Manitoba, where she had three kids and met and wed Brent, her best friend and the love of her life. They raised their six kids together and enjoyed camping and fishing whenever possible. Mom and Dad felt like they needed the country life and fresh air, which brought them to Whitelaw, Alberta. They took a leap of faith and bought a small acreage and raised their kids in their own little haven. She was a wonderful loving Nana to her six grandkids, who all loved her. The celebration of life will take place in Alberta, with family and close friends. Internment to follow in the Spring. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Fairview Health Complex Foundation, PO Box 2141, Fairview Alberta, T0H 1L0.



