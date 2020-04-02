Home

Murdena "Dawn" Chamberlain

Murdena "Dawn" Chamberlain Obituary
Of Lombardy, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of 65+ years to Norman, loving and proud mother of Chris (Cathy) of Midland, Ont., Terry (Tony) of Ajax, Ont., and godmother of Pam Goodsell of Smiths Falls, Ont. Loving nana of Natasha (Matt) and Jason. Adoring great-nana of Caleb, Sterling and Eli. Loving step nana of Paula (John), Joey (Natalie), Ashley (Lee) and step great-nana of Dale, Summer, Caleb and Hazel. Devoted sister of Shirley, Wendy (Bill), brother Bill (Carol) and brother-in-law Bob. Predeceased by parents Leonard and Murdena (MacDonald) Davidson, brother Robert, sister Mary-Lee and brother-in-law Nick. Lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends. In light of the spread of the Covid-19 Virus, a visitation and funeral service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers charitable donations to Smiths Falls Community Hospital, Heart & Stroke or would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 2, 2020
