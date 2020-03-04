|
Muriel Brown died peacefully at Cassellhome, North Bay, on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was 87 years old. Muriel (nee. Payne) was the beloved wife of Donald Brown, also of Cassellholme, and formerly of Powassan. She was the loving mother of Lisa Krause (Alvin) of Powassan, and was predeceased by her daughter Karen Brown. Muriel will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Sheena, Brandon, Shelby and Nathaniel; and great-grandchildren Hudson and Charlotte. The Brown family will receive visitors at the Paul Funeral Home on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m., and on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Spring interment Holiness Cemetery, Powassan. Should you wish to make a donation in Muriel's memory, Hope Awaits Men's Ministry, North Bay or the North Bay Humane Society are suggested. To make a donation, to leave a message of support for the family, or for more information, please go to www.paulfuneralhome.ca or call PAUL FUNERAL HOME, Powassan at (705)724-2024.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 4, 2020