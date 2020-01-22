|
Passed away peacefully at the Bonnechere Manor, Renfrew on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Murray lived his entire life in Renfrew and loved his community and his church. He is predeceased by his wife Gertrude (Curtis), his parents William and Stella (McArthur) Millar and his brother Dr. J. Charles Millar (Toronto). He will be fondly remembered by his nieces Anne Millar (Don Gutteridge) and Janet Balkwill (late Dr. John); and nephew, Robert Millar (Gail). Sincere gratitude is extended to Neil Ritchie for his many years of support and guidance and to the staff at the Bonnechere Manor for their care. Funeral service to be held at the McPhail and Perkins Funeral Home, 85 Munroe Avenue East, Renfrew on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 22, 2020