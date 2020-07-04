1/1
Murray Bertram JOHNSTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Murray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away early Monday morning June 29, 2020 at Country Haven Retirement Home, Beachburg in his 100th year. Loving husband of the late Marjorie Johnston (McArthur). Murray is survived by his sister Gladys Mosier. He was the son of the late Robert and Mable Johnston. He was predeceased by his siblings Hartzel, James, Kenneth, William, Ernest, Chealous, Fred, Robert, Gordon, Iva, Dorothy, Lillian, Ruth and Mildred. He leaves to mourn many nieces, nephews and friends. Murray was a well known local musician who played in many of the old dance halls throughout the Valley. As per Murray's request, professional arrangements have been entrusted to Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. There are to be no formal services, simply laid to rest in Rosebank Cemetery, beside his wife Marjorie, who predeceased him last year. Condolences, tributes and donations can be made at www.zohrfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved