Passed away early Monday morning June 29, 2020 at Country Haven Retirement Home, Beachburg in his 100th year. Loving husband of the late Marjorie Johnston (McArthur). Murray is survived by his sister Gladys Mosier. He was the son of the late Robert and Mable Johnston. He was predeceased by his siblings Hartzel, James, Kenneth, William, Ernest, Chealous, Fred, Robert, Gordon, Iva, Dorothy, Lillian, Ruth and Mildred. He leaves to mourn many nieces, nephews and friends. Murray was a well known local musician who played in many of the old dance halls throughout the Valley. As per Murray's request, professional arrangements have been entrusted to Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. There are to be no formal services, simply laid to rest in Rosebank Cemetery, beside his wife Marjorie, who predeceased him last year. Condolences, tributes and donations can be made at www.zohrfuneralhome.com