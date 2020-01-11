|
In Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Friday January 10, 2020, Murray Code, R.R. #2, Renfrew, age 74 years. Husband of the late Alma Robinson. Dear father of Bev (Gerard) Afelskie, Cobden, and Brenda Code (Steve Lillie), Admaston. Fondly remembered by his partner Viola St. Michael. Dear brother of David (Brenda) Code, Renfrew. Survived by niece Buffy Code and nephew Adam Code. By request, cremation to take place. A celebration of life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Renfrew, Saturday, February 1st from 1 - 4 p.m. In memory of Murray, donations to Renfrew Victoria Hospital Oncology would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 11, 2020