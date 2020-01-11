Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
Resources
More Obituaries for Murray CODE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murray McLean CODE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
In Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Friday January 10, 2020, Murray Code, R.R. #2, Renfrew, age 74 years. Husband of the late Alma Robinson. Dear father of Bev (Gerard) Afelskie, Cobden, and Brenda Code (Steve Lillie), Admaston. Fondly remembered by his partner Viola St. Michael. Dear brother of David (Brenda) Code, Renfrew. Survived by niece Buffy Code and nephew Adam Code. By request, cremation to take place. A celebration of life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Renfrew, Saturday, February 1st from 1 - 4 p.m. In memory of Murray, donations to Renfrew Victoria Hospital Oncology would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -